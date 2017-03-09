Headlines for March 9, 2017: What to Know 

Citing an era in which Middle Eastern female athletes "have begun to come into their own," The New York Times reported March 8 sports apparel mega-company Nike has unveiled the Pro Hijab. Made from lightweight mesh polyester, the hijab features extended material down the back to ensure the garment stays in place during competition. According to The Times, the product line is slated to be released in spring 2018 and retail for $35. Nike promoted the Pro Hijab just in time for International Women's Day with a commercial depicting female Muslim athletes competing in a range of sports with the tagline: "Believe in More."
After two months of physical rehabilitation at a hospital in Denver, Boise police Cpl. Kevin Holtry returned to the City of Trees on Wednesday evening. Holtry was severely injured in November 2016 during a shootout with a suspect on the Boise Bench. KTVB reports the 17-year BPD veteran—seated in a wheelchair after his left leg was amputated at the knee—was greeted with a "hero's welcome" at the Boise airport.
Boise police are looking for a suspect in connection with a string of Treasure Valley armed robberies.
Meanwhile, Boise police are pretty sure the same man is responsible for a string of robberies—the latest on March 8 at a Fairview Avenue business near Five Mile Road. The suspect is described as a black male in his late-teens or early-20s, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. Police said they believe the suspect is responsible for four armed robberies in Boise and another armed robbery in Nampa. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
Police are also investigating a Wednesday night accident on Fairview Avenue near Milwaukee Street, where witnesses said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital. No further details have been released as the investigation continues.
The Boise County community of Crouch is known as an idyllic small-town getaway; but it's also famous as the scene of chaotic Fourth of July festivities.Boise Weekly has reported over the years on how Couch allows the firing of illegal fireworks in the center of town. "What started out as a simple way to bring family fireworks to town and keep them out of the forest has become a major disruption," said Janet Joruch, a member of the Garden Valley Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber and the City of Crouch will be holding a meeting this evening to address the issue so they can find a reasonable compromise before this year's Fourth of July. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. today at the Crouch Community Hall on Old Crouch Road.
The Boise State University men's basketball team meets San Diego State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas. The Broncos defeated San Diego State in January. If the men's squad can survive the next three games and emerge victorious in the tournament, they'll be eligible for the much-coveted March Madness brackets, which will be announced this Sunday. Meanwhile, the Lady Broncos are doing great in their own Mountain West Tournament. The women's basketball team beat No. 1-seed Colorado State on Wednesday, 65-61. The ladies now advance to the final Mountain West women's tournament, on Friday at 1 p.m., when they'll meet Fresno State.
A Day Without A Woman, Purple Sage Farms makes a comeback after winter storm damage, Dietrich confronts the aftermath of its high-profile locker room assault case, Idaho Republicans join Dems to defeat a guns-in-school bill and the Idaho Black History Museum delves into the legacy of James Baldwin
“We need to update the Idaho Human Rights Act to include sexual orientation and gender identity. There is certainly a need for the community to be protected at times when they might not necessarily present in a way that conforms to gender norms.”