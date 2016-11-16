Heart and Bowl 

The thought of long lines on Black Friday might conjure images of a jam-packed mall or a pre-dawn big box store stakeout. A long line snaking from the Grove Plaza in downtown Boise on Friday, Nov. 25 will actually signify the consumer holiday's antithesis: giving back.

Empty Bowls, a fundraiser for the Idaho Foodbank, has been a Black Friday tradition for the past 19 years. The event offers the public a chance to buy a one-of-a-kind bowl and fill it with delicious soup donated by local restaurants. The bowls cost $10 a piece and proceeds go toward helping Idahoans in need.

The event gets packed each year, with lines frequently extending from the Grove Plaza and around the block. That's kind of the point, said Idaho Foodbank Public Relations Coordinator Mike Sharp. The event is supposed to emulate the experience of waiting in a breadline or at a soup kitchen.

"It's people putting themselves in a situation that isn't the same as what somebody is going through, but it is reminiscent to it," Sharp said. "At a time of year when people want to focus on something bigger than themselves, they get to."

The Idaho Foodbank estimates one in seven Idahoans deal with food insecurity. That means 241,080 people in the state don't have consistent access to affordable, nutritious food.

Last year, the fundraiser pulled in more than $35,000 to help those who struggle with hunger. This year, organizers have upped their goal to $40,000. For every dollar donated, the Foodbank can provide up to four meals, Sharp said. That means one $10 bowl of soup could fill a hungry belly 40 times over.

Beyond being a good cause, Hungry Bowls is also good eats. Participants at the event get to enjoy soups provided by a number of some of the best restaurants in the area. While the Idaho Foodbank plans to release the full list of participating restaurants closer to the event, the preliminary lineup includes chefs from Fork, Bonefish Grill, the Inn at 500 Capitol, Emilio's, Parrilla Grill and O'Michael's Pub and Grill.

Dave Kent, general manager of O'Michael's, is donating corn chowder. Kent said the restaurant has been participating in Empty Bowls for the past four years and he plans to keep it up.

"It's just the right thing to do," he said. "It's part of being in the community—you've gotta do what you can, when you can."

The Foodbank estimates it will stock more than 3,000 bowls at this year's event, which have been hand painted by locals across the valley. Patrons at participating ceramic studios can paint bowls to donate, and the artists at Boise Art Glass have donated some, too.

Rachel Holtgard, owner of Ceramica pottery studio in Boise, said there is a lot of enthusiasm around painting Empty Bowls at her studio. Businesses, churches and book clubs come in every year looking to make bowls to donate—one woman even invites friends to the studio to paint empty bowls for her birthday celebration every year.

Holtgard said Ceramica plans to donate more than 1,000 bowls and $4,000 to the event. Their deadline for painting bowls has already passed, but anyone can come in anytime of the year to paint a bowl for the 2017 celebration. Bowl prices start at $13.

Piggy Pigs Pottery in Meridian will be collecting bowls through Monday, Nov. 21 to donate to this year's event. Painting fees are waived with the donation of a can of food for the Idaho Foodbank, and the bowls themselves cost $8 to $12.

Becky Leatherbury, who owns Piggy Pigs with her husband, David, said as soon as they opened the shop, they called the Foodbank to get involved with Empty Bowls. This year marks their fourth year donating bowls to the event.

"Growing up, there were times when different organizations helped our family," Leatherbury said. "I know those food pantries are there to help people out and I just thought people needed to have that outlet to be able to help people. It's a worthy cause."