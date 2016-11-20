Heart Patient, Three Crew Members Killed in Northern Nevada Plane Crash 

click to enlarge
Tragedy rocked the northern Nevada city of Elko this weekend when an air ambulance crash killed four people.
American Medlight confirmed Saturday that three crew members and a patient died in the crash. Witnesses told KRNV-TV
they could see nearby buildings shake following the plane's explosion.
"We are devastated by this event and wish we had answers to the many questions being asked at this time," American Medflight said in a prepared statement. "We are cooperating fully with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration as they investigate the accident."
A spokesman for Northeastern Nevada Cardiology said the heart patient was being transported from the Elko region to the University of Utah Medical Center. On its website, American Medflight
states it is "the largest, most experienced fixed-wing air ambulance in Nevada and Eastern California, transporting more than 10,000 patients over hundreds of thousands of miles across the Western U.S.," and every American Medflight crew "includes a pilot with a minimum of 4,000 hours of flight time, as well as a highly experienced flight nurse and paramedic.”
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.