Here's Boise's Post-Election Demonstration Round-up 

A slew of demonstrations and protests are scheduled for the Idaho State Capitol in the coming days.

President-elect Donald Trump won the nation's top office with an anti-establishment message. Built into that message were promises to repeal the Affordable Care Act, build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico and stop the flow of refugees from war-torn Middle Eastern countries.Trump doesn't take office until Jan. 20, 2017, but many Boiseans are already taking to the streets to voice their displeasure with campaign promises made by the future POTUS, as well as his repeated comments directed against women, people of color and immigrants.There are numerous community meetings, demonstrations and protests scheduled for the next few days—some of them at the same time and place. Here's our round-up:Attendees will gather on the Capitol steps to protest the election of Donald Trump and, organizers say, "fight for a better future."Community members are invited to come together to forge new relationships and receive support after the contentious election.Demonstrators plan to express their anger over the prospect of a Trump presidency.This gathering at the Idaho State Capitol is intended by organizers to show Idahoans' disapproval of misogyny or xenophobia.