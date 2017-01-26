Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 25
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 18
January 26, 2017 Music

Here's How to See Anti-Flag Perform an Acoustic Show at The Record Exchange 

Justin Sane of Anti-Flag.

By Nila Gurusinghe CC BY 2.0

Justin Sane of Anti-Flag.

With a group of "nationalists" being accused of Nazism on the Boise State University campus and a steady stream of edicts coming from the White House, people in Boise have an understandable appetite for some good old-fashioned resistance.

Politically charged punk rockers Anti-Flag will be in Boise to rile up the City of Trees, performing at the Knitting Factory with Reel Big Fish Tuesday, Feb. 7, at The Knitting Factory. Tickets are $24-$55.

Pre-func with the band the same day at 5:30 p.m. at The Record Exchange, where Anti-Flag will play an acoustic show, sign albums and participate in a food drive benefiting the Idaho Foodbank.

Starting Friday, Jan. 27, drop off a can of food and receive a wristband to meet the band "before anyone else."

Anti-Flag is in town promoting its new album, American Spring and, starting Jan. 27, the first 25 people to purchase the album on CD or vinyl will also receive a free ticket to the show at The Knitting Factory.
