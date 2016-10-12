Here’s the ‘Food Truck Voting’ Schedule 

When Boise Weekly first reported in August on something called "food truck voting," the concept grabbed quite a bit of attention, with scores of U.S. blogs and even Food and Wine Magazine repeating the news.

No food will be served, but Ada County officials are hoping more than a few voters will take their lunch hours to visit the latest innovation to gin up voter participation. If trends hold, Ada County Chief Deputy Clerk Phil McGrane said, "There's every reason to believe that we'll see a record number of early voters."

Now, officials have rolled out the schedule for the custom-designed mobile voting precinct, which will visit no fewer than 11 locations, beginning with the Ada County Courthouse on Monday, Oct. 17.

The rest of the schedule is: Tuesday, Oct. 18—Blue Cross of Idaho; Wednesday, Oct. 19 and Thursday, Oct. 20—Micron; Friday, Oct. 2—Saint Alphonsus Hospital in the morning and the Veterans Administration campus in the afternoon; Monday, Oct. 24—Star Library; Tuesday, Oct. 25—Hewlett Packard; Wednesday, Oct. 26—Idaho Power; Thursday, Oct. 27—Albertsons in Kuna; Friday, Oct. 28—Boise State University; and Monday, Oct. 31-Friday, Nov. 4—the corner of Eighth and Bannock streets in downtown Boise.

The mobile polling location will be in addition to "fixed' early voting sites at the Ada County Elections Office, Boise City Hall, Meridian City Hall and Eagle Senior Center from Monday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Nov. 4.

The best time to vote? Believe it or not, it's the lunch hour. McGrane said he "never would have thought that was true," but statistics indicate noon-1 p.m. is when the fewest number of people vote in Ada County.

"I guess a lot of people were thinking the polls were busy when, in fact, they weren't," McGrane said.