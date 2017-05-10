Here's What You Should Know About the Greater Boise Auditorium District 

The Greater Boise Auditorium District was created in 1959 by an overwhelming public vote to "build, operate, maintain, market and manage for public commercial and/or industrial purposes by any available means public auditoriums, exhibition halls, convention centers and facilities of a similar nature." Below are a few facts and figures about GBAD since its inception:

Not having a district map of its own, GBAD adopted the boundaries of the original Boise Junior College lines of distinction, with Floating Feather Road to the north, Lake Hazel Road to the south, Eagle Road to the west and a confluence of Warm Springs Avenue and Gowen Road to the east. The map doesn't follow any jurisdictional, legislative, county or city boundaries.



GBAD is a tax-collecting entity. It assesses a 5 percent "room tax" to any person staying at a hotel, motel or other lodging facility located within its boundaries. GBAD, which sets the rate, increased the tax from 4 percent to 5 percent in 2006. Those room tax receipts have never been higher: In 2016, GBAD collected $6.3 million in revenues compared to $4.7 million in 2014, $3.4 million in 2010 and $2.6 million in 2003.



According to its March 2017 financial statement, GBAD had assets of $31.8 million, The district owns and operates the Boise Centre. GBAD has approximately $16.8 million in three checking/savings/money market accounts combined.



The GBAD board is made up of five publicly elected directors, who each serve a term of six years—there is no limit on the number of terms a board member may serve. The current directors are Steve Berch and Jim Walker, whose terms will be up in 2019; Peter Oliver, whose term expires in 2021; and Hy Kloc and Judy Peavey-Derr whose terms are ending and who are running for re-election against challengers Scott Mecham and Kristin Muchow in the Tuesday, May 16 election.

