Here's Where to Celebrate Dia de Los Muertos in Boise 

Harrison Berry
There are Dia de Los Muertos celebrations taking place all across the Treasure Valley.
So far this year, we've lost legendary artists David Bowie and Prince; actors Alan Rickman, Anton Yelchin and Gene Wilder; musicians Glenn Frey, Lemmy and Merle Haggard; author Harper Lee; boxer and civil rights activist Muhammad Ali; playwright Edward Albee; and golfer Arnold Palmer. And those are just a few of the more high-profile folks to shuffle off this mortal coil.
If the seeming-mass extinction of 20th century cultural icons has you down, there's a holiday for that: Dia de Los Muertos, or The Day of the Dead.
Celebrated each Nov. 2—that's today, for those keeping score at home—Dia de Los Muertos is far from a somber event. Rather, it's a raucous Latin American tradition in which people erect beautiful altars and gather to remember friends, family and public figures. There are a handful of opportunities to celebrate the holiday in Boise.
Join the Mexican Consulate At JUMP
for artistic and cultural programs including an evening of performances, traditional songs, foods like pan de muerto and hot chocolate, face painting and more from 5-8 p.m. There will be altars by local artists Mariana Gutierrez, Bobby Gaytan, Luz Camarera and more in the lobby and on the fifth floor of the facility. The event is free to attend.
Elsewhere, in Boise, join a short tour from the memorial to early Boise pioneer Jesus Urquides to his gravesite. The event begins at 4 p.m. at the memorial at the intersection of First Street and Broadway Avenue. At 5 p.m., the event will move to Urquides' gravesite at the Pioneer Cemetery on Warm Springs Avenue. At the cemetery, hear from author Max Delgado, who will discuss Boise's Old Spanish Village and the role Latinos played in the City of Trees' early years.
For something a little different, Boise author Alan Heathcock will read a story about "withered woodlands and intrigue" amid an actual withered woodlands: Giuseppe Licari's exhibition at Ming Studios, a mock forest constructed from timber harvested from the Pioneer Fire burn zone entitled Contrappunto
. That event
begins at 7 p.m.