Here's Whose Work Will Be on Display at the Boise Art Museum 2017 Triennial 

Jessica Murri
Troy Passey's work (pictured) will be on display during the 2017 Idaho Triennial.
John Spiak had a big job ahead of him: 180 artists from across the state had submitted an astounding 917 works of art for possible inclusion in Boise Art Museum's 2017 Idaho Triennial
exhibition. His job was to whittle that number down to something that could fit in the museum's exhibition space.
In all, Spiak—who serves as director and chief curator of the Grand Central Art Center on the campus of California State University-Fullerton in Santa Ana, Calif.—picked 41 pieces by 24 Idaho artists for inclusion in the show, which is held every three years.
The exhibition, scheduled to run Saturday, Feb. 18-Sunday, July 16, 2017, will enhance the user experience with a cellphone audio guide to help visitors learn about participating artists and their work. New to the Triennial
is the Artist Lab, where creatives will be able to "explore new ideas and experiment with new methods in their work."
BAM will announce Artist Lab participating artists later in November.
Here's a list of Triennial
artists, announced Tuesday:
Boise:
Meridian:
Moscow:
- Jill AnnieMargaret
- Brooke Burton
- Ashley Carlson
- Braxton Duncan
- Caroline Early
- Goran Fazil
- Thomas Finnegan
- John Francis
- Geoff Krueger
- Pete Kutchins
- Rachel Lambert
- Lilly Lee
- John McMahon
- Troy Passey
- Jessie Proksa
- Reba Robinson
Nampa:
- J. Casey Doyle
- Lianne Wappett
Twin Falls:
- Bryan Anthony Moore
- Lawrence Manning
- Milica Popovic
- Chad Seeling