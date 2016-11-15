Here's Whose Work Will Be on Display at the Boise Art Museum 2017 Triennial 

Jessica Murri

Troy Passey's work (pictured) will be on display during the 2017 Idaho Triennial.

Jill AnnieMargaret



Brooke Burton



Ashley Carlson



Braxton Duncan



Caroline Early



Goran Fazil



Thomas Finnegan



John Francis



Geoff Krueger



Pete Kutchins



Rachel Lambert



Lilly Lee



John McMahon



Troy Passey



Jessie Proksa



Reba Robinson

Inna Raw



Rena Vandewater



J. Casey Doyle



Lianne Wappett

Bryan Anthony Moore



Lawrence Manning

Milica Popovic



Chad Seeling

John Spiak had a big job ahead of him: 180 artists from across the state had submitted an astounding 917 works of art for possible inclusion in Boise Art Museum'sexhibition. His job was to whittle that number down to something that could fit in the museum's exhibition space.In all, Spiak—who serves as director and chief curator of the Grand Central Art Center on the campus of California State University-Fullerton in Santa Ana, Calif.—picked 41 pieces by 24 Idaho artists for inclusion in the show, which is held every three years.The exhibition, scheduled to run Saturday, Feb. 18-Sunday, July 16, 2017, will enhance the user experience with a cellphone audio guide to help visitors learn about participating artists and their work. New to theis the Artist Lab, where creatives will be able to "explore new ideas and experiment with new methods in their work."BAM will announce Artist Lab participating artists later in November.Here's a list ofartists, announced Tuesday: