Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 9
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 2
Last Issue

November 15, 2016 Arts » Visual Art

Here's Whose Work Will Be on Display at the Boise Art Museum 2017 Triennial 

By
- Troy Passey's work (pictured) will be on display during the 2017 Idaho Triennial. - - JESSICA MURRI
  • Jessica Murri
  • Troy Passey's work (pictured) will be on display during the 2017 Idaho Triennial.
John Spiak had a big job ahead of him: 180 artists from across the state had submitted an astounding 917 works of art for possible inclusion in Boise Art Museum's 2017 Idaho Triennial exhibition. His job was to whittle that number down to something that could fit in the museum's exhibition space.

In all, Spiak—who serves as director and chief curator of the Grand Central Art Center on the campus of California State University-Fullerton in Santa Ana, Calif.—picked 41 pieces by 24 Idaho artists for inclusion in the show, which is held every three years.

The exhibition, scheduled to run Saturday, Feb. 18-Sunday, July 16, 2017, will enhance the user experience with a cellphone audio guide to help visitors learn about participating artists and their work. New to the Triennial is the Artist Lab, where creatives will be able to "explore new ideas and experiment with new methods in their work."

BAM will announce Artist Lab participating artists later in November.

Here's a list of Triennial artists, announced Tuesday:

Boise:
  • Jill AnnieMargaret
  • Brooke Burton
  • Ashley Carlson
  • Braxton Duncan
  • Caroline Early
  • Goran Fazil
  • Thomas Finnegan
  • John Francis
  • Geoff Krueger
  • Pete Kutchins
  • Rachel Lambert
  • Lilly Lee
  • John McMahon
  • Troy Passey
  • Jessie Proksa
  • Reba Robinson
Meridian:
  • Inna Raw
  • Rena Vandewater
Moscow:
  • J. Casey Doyle
  • Lianne Wappett
Nampa:
  • Bryan Anthony Moore
  • Lawrence Manning
Twin Falls:
  • Milica Popovic
  • Chad Seeling

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of Boise Art Museum, Idaho Triennial

Readers also liked…

More Visual Art »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Today's Pick

Death Week

Latest in Visual Art

  • First Thursday: Zella Bardsley's A Bestiary

    First Thursday: Zella Bardsley's A Bestiary

    From the actor's studio to the gallery walls
    • by Harrison Berry
    • Nov 2, 2016
  • BOSCO Open Studios Weekend

    BOSCO Open Studios Weekend

    Join potter Genie Sue Weppner, textilist Kathleen Probst, sculptor Lynn Fraley, mixed-media artist and Boise Public Arts Manager Karen Bubb, and many more.
    • by Harrison Berry
    • Oct 5, 2016
  • Boise Art Crawl

    Boise Art Crawl

    The Boise Art Crawl begins at noon at the Swell Artist Collective, where participants can pick up their passport from noon-1 p.m.
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Oct 5, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation