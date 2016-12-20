High Birth Rate, Domestic Migration Result in Idaho Becoming Third-Fastest Growing State in U.S. 

click to enlarge Darwinek Creative Commons 3.0

Economists with the Idaho Department of Labor announced Tuesday that the Gem State's population grew by 1.8 percent between mid-2015 and mid-2016—the third strongest percentage increase in the nation and the state's strongest growth rate since 2008.Idaho's population was pegged at 1,683,140 as of July 1, representing an estimated increase of more than 30,300 residents from the previous 12 months.Economists said the population growth could be attributed to a combination of a high birth rate and in-migration from other states. Approximately 19,000 people moved to Idaho from states within the U.S. and abroad between mid-2015 and mid-2016. Additionally, Idaho's birth rate—13.7 births per 1,000 women—was ranked seventh highest in the nation.The fastest growing state in the U.S., according to new U.S. Census figures, was Utah, followed by Nevada, Idaho, Florida, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, the District of Columbia and Texas. Eight states—Mississippi, Wyoming, Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, West Virginia and Illinois—lost population.