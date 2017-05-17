Hillfolk Noir CD release, May 19, Cinder Winery 

We're junkerpumped for Junkerpunch (self-released, 2017), the fifth full-length album from beloved Boise indie act Hillfolk Noir.

Of all the superlatives heaped on the band over the years, one of the best has to be from John Doe (of seminal L.A. punk band X and rockabilly powerhouse The Knitters): "If John Steinbeck owned a speakeasy, Hillfolk Noir would be the house band."

Inhabiting a self-described (and self-created) genre called "junkerdash," literary allusions and speakeasy evocations are as apt a way to describe the Hillfolk Noir sound as we're likely to get.

Among the 17 tracks on Junkerpunch, the tune "Billy Got Popped" landed on YouTube with a rocking video choked with a who's who of political and artistic rebels—a young Mick Jagger in a police booking photo, Bob Dylan and John Lennon in their prime—and spiced with archival images of civil rights and anti-war activists. It looks good, sounds good and, with a rebellious streak all its own, it puts Hillfolk Noir in good company.