Social issues from a different cultural and linguistic perspective will be explored during the upcoming inaugural Hispanic Film Festival organized by the Boise State World Languages Department. Over two weeks, the department will screen five award-winning films coving a range of social issues: child marriage in the Guatemalan film Ixcanul; vanity in 3 Bellezas; a Venezuelan movie about a beauty-pageant crazed mother; fear and domination in El Pais del Miedo from Spain; education and literacy in Chilean film Las Inalfabetas; and the effect of the Cuban-American embargo on families in Pequenas Mentiras Piadosas, made in Cuba, Spain and Italy. All of the films have English subtitles.