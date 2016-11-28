Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 23
Gift Guide 2016 Tue. Nov. 15
November 28, 2016 News » Citydesk

History-Making Boise State Volleyball Team Heading to NCAA Tourney 

The Boise State women's volleyball team ended the regular season with a 25-6 record.
  • The Boise State women's volleyball team ended the regular season with a 25-6 record.
The Boise State University Broncos are heading to the post-season, with an eye toward their possible first national championship. No, not the football team, but the history-making women's volleyball team, which was invited Sunday night to the NCAA national tournament.

The ladies will begin their post-season journey in Stanford, Calif., where they'll face Western Kentucky on Friday, Dec. 2. The winner of that match will face the winner of a game between Stanford University and the University of Denver.

The matches are part of a 62-team NCAA tournament bracket that winnows down to regional rounds on Dec. 9 and Dec. 19, and the final four and championship match in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 15-17.

The Boise State women's volleyball squad enters the tournament on a 14-match winning streak.

As for football, the Broncos are still smarting from their Nov. 25 loss to Air Force, which ended any hopes for a high-profile bowl game. Analysts are guessing Boise State will land in either the Las Vegas Bowl or New Mexico Bowl, both scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17.

