Hit By a Car, Boise Pedestrian Suffers Serious Injuries 

A man is being treated in a local hospital Sunday after being struck by a car the evening of Nov. 26.According to the Boise Police Department, the man was crossing Overland Road east of Orchard Road at approximately 6 p.m. when the vehicle hit him. He was not at a crosswalk.The man's injuries appeared to be life threatening and he was rushed to an area hospital for treatment. The female driver, who was interviewed by police at the scene, was determined not to be impaired during the incident and released. An investigation into the collision continues and police ask witnesses to call 208-343-COPS.