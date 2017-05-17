Holi: Spring Festival of Colors 

Just like in Texas, everything is bigger in India. With a population of more than 1.3 billion people who speak around 122 languages, India is a hive of cultures, foods, faiths and festivals. One of the most popular observances is Holi, a celebration of the advent of spring observed by Hindus, some Buddhists and Jains, by paying and forgiving debts, meeting new people and eating traditional foods—all while covered in brightly colored powders or paints. For this reason, Holi is also called the Spring Festival of Colors and in Boise, it will be celebrated on Sunday, May 21 at the Boise Hare Krishna Cultural Center. The event is free and open to the public and will feature traditional Holi foods, dances and music. It's a festival for fresh starts, so if you failed to follow through on your New Year's resolutions, consider Holi a second chance.