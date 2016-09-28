Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 28
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 21
Last Issue

September 28, 2016 BW Picks » Find

Homemade Movies 

By
find_cinefix.jpg

cinefix

youtube.com/user/CineFix

Not everyone can produce a blockbuster movie, but anyone can try. The bunch of mad geniuses at CineFix not only try, but they succeed—in their own special way.

Using a combination of homemade costumes, a smattering of pretty convincing props, action figures, toys and tons of cardboard, CineFix produces shot-for-shot remakes of big-budget movie trailers. And we're talking shot. For. Shot.

Direct your Internet browser to youtube.com/user/CineFix and under playlists, you'll find more than 200 so-called "Homemade Movies" re-creating the hottest films of recent years in a lovingly janky style.

From Jurassic World (kudos to the sock puppet mosasaurus) to Star Wars: The Force Awakens (wait until you see their version of Chewie) to Deadpool (with a pretty convincing Ryan Reynolds stand-in), you can also watch the homemade version alongside its inspiration to truly appreciate the attention to detail.

Fans of the underrated 2008 Be Kind Rewind starring Mos Def and Jack Black will find plenty to appreciate. In the parlance of the aforementioned film, these Homemade Movies might not have been "sweded," but they're pretty frickin' sweet.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

Readers also liked…

More Find »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Find

  • Save My Ink

    Save My Ink

    Want your tattoo to outlive you? Here's how.
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Sep 21, 2016
  • Brick Yourself

    Brick Yourself

    Brick Yourself is neither a dismissal nor a compliment. It is, instead, maybe the most adorable fusion of real life and pop culture.
    • by Amy Atkins
    • Sep 14, 2016
  • Writings From Ancient Egypt

    Writings From Ancient Egypt

    The book represents the first time non-academics will have the chance to peer into ancient Egypt's "life of the mind, as expressed in the written word."
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Sep 7, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation