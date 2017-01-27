Search
January 27, 2017
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 18
News » Citydesk

How Much (and What) Does Idaho Import from Mexico? 

Gage Skidmore, CC by 2.0

President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail he would force Mexico to pay for the border wall. If his proposed import tax goes through, American consumers will be footing the bill.

President Donald Trump fired the first salvo in what may become a U.S.-Mexico trade war when his press secretary, Sean Spicer, yesterday floated his boss' idea for a 20 percent import tax on Mexican goods to pay for a wall along the southern border.

Following Spicer's announcement at the Jan. 26 presser—and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto canceled his scheduled meeting with Trump—the conversation has centered on the certainty and logic of the proposed tariff. Critics immediately pointed out that taxing Mexican imports would put the burden of paying for the wall on American consumers. Spicer and the White House seemed to walk back the idea later in the day, saying it was just one option for funding the wall.

Whether the tax will be implemented is up for debate—what's not is the fact that the U.S., including Idaho, spends a hefty amount on Mexican goods.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Idaho alone racked up more than $200 million in Mexican imports in the past two years. To be exact: $244,496,996 from January 2015 to November 2016 (the last month data is available). Top purchases included motor vehicles, fruits and vegetables, and appliances.

Scroll over the data below to explore how much the Gem State spent on the top 10 Mexican imports in the past two years.

Source: USA Trade, U.S. Census Bureau. Graph by Sami Edge.
