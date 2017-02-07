Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 1
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 25
Last Issue

February 07, 2017 News » Citydesk

How to Remember Idaho's New Area Code: PUC Chairman Has a Terrible Joke for You 

By
BOISE WEEKLY
  • Boise Weekly
Idaho lawmakers were briefed Tuesday morning on the Gem State's new era of 10-digit dialing—but at least one legislator wasn't happy about the pending change, which will add a second area code (986) to the state.

"This is a mess that we're about to start," said House State Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Tom Loertschere (R-Iona). "I've had a private conversation with [Public Utilities Commission Chairman] Paul Kjellander about this, so I can legitimately say that."

Kjellander stood before the committee Tuesday to say Idaho was quickly running out of new numbers assigned to the current 208 area code.

"In my own home, we have six cellphones, a land line and an internet protocol line, which requires a separate number," said Kjellander. "Across the state, phone lines are assigned to vending machines, alarm systems, baby monitors and countless machines, which communicate with other machines via the phone."

Idaho has already begun what the PUC calls a "permissive" 10-digit dialing period, meaning customers can dial 1-208-XXX-XXXX, even for local numbers.

"Sometime in August, that will be required; and, sometime after that, they'll begin issuing new numbers with the 986 area code," said Kjellander.

The new 986 numbers will be "overlaid" with existing 208 numbers, meaning instead of a territorial divide, the entire state will share the two area codes going forward.

"How do I get my kids to remember the new area code?  I tell them a terrible joke, so please excuse me," said Kjellander. "I ask them, 'Why is the number 7 afraid of Idaho's new area code? Because 9-8-6 [nine ate six]. With that, I think I should stop talking."
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of Idaho Area Code, Idaho Legislature

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

  • Read Me Treasure Valley 2017: <i>The River Why</i>

    Read Me Treasure Valley 2017: The River Why

    “We have these fabulous rivers and outdoor spaces in Idaho. We’re hoping to draw a wide audience of people who will read it or re-read it.”
    • by Brooklyn Riepma
    • Feb 7, 2017
  • Headlines for Feb. 7, 2017: What to Know?

    Headlines for Feb. 7, 2017: What to Know?

    Remembering the boy who stretched the truth, a 9th Circuit Court standoff, City Hall support for Boise's massive school bond, fixing potholes on I-84 and two Idahoans walk away from the Malheur standoff with a misdemeanor.
    • by George Prentice
    • Feb 7, 2017
  • Headlines for Feb. 6, 2017: What to Know?

    Headlines for Feb. 6, 2017: What to Know?

    84 Lumber's politically-charged Super Bowl ad, "anatomy of a miracle," floodwaters sweep into some Treasure Valley neighborhoods and more (a lot more) rain is on the way.
    • by George Prentice
    • Feb 6, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation