Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 1
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 22
March 01, 2017 BW Picks » Find

HSF Spill and Flood Package 

By
find_floodpackage_hawes.jpg

Hawes

From the National Weather Service to the old guy who's lived in your neighborhood for 50 years, everyone agrees the Treasure Valley has experienced one of the harshest winters in recent memory. It has also been one of the wettest, with repeated worry and warning about flooding.

The smart money is on being prepared, and one of the easiest ways is with an HSF Spill and Flood Package. Manufactured by Fb Systems, the bright orange bag contains six patented FloodBloc bags, each of which will absorb five gallons or 40 pounds of water in fewer than three minutes; and two Rapid Pollution Deterrent barriers, which are similarly designed to soak up and retain fresh water, then be deployed to control spills, leaks or flooding.

The package has been reviewed and approved by the federal InterAgency Board and is sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security. How's that for peace of mind?

