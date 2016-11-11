Hundreds of Boiseans Voice Opposition to Trump Presidency at Idaho Capitol Protest 

click to enlarge
-
Harrison Berry
-
Demonstrators at the Idaho State Capitol voiced their opposition Thursday to the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States.
click to enlarge
Note: This post contains strong language.
-
Harrison Berry
-
"Kate" said young people need to "confront oppression."
What started as a line of demonstrators holding signs with slogans like "Not My President" had swelled to a crowd of hundreds Thursday night as demonstrators from across Boise came to the Idaho Capitol steps to voice their anger, disappointment and frustration with the Nov. 8 election of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.
"I think Trump and [Vice President-elect Mike] Pence can suck my dick," said Dylan Metz, who held a Trump "Make America Great Again" sign modified to read, "Make America Not So Fucking Stupid Again."
Trump's presidential run was rife with sexist, racist and xenophobic rhetoric, and many at Thursday's demonstration, like Metz, bitterly mocked his campaign trail "locker room" talk. One woman attending the protest had covered her face, arms and legs with handwritten misogynistic statements made by Trump on the campaign trail and stood before a floodlight holding a sign that read, "These women are our mothers. These women are our sisters. These women are our daughters. These women are me."
click to enlarge
-
Harrison Berry
-
One demonstrator had written Donald Trump quotes from the campaign trail all over her body.
Others were worried about the impact a Trump presidency could have on civil liberties, people of color and the LGBT community. One protester, who identified herself only as "Kate," mounted the Capitol steps during the demonstration and spoke to the crowd about her concerns and the need for action. She said young people should make their voices heard and stand up to what she saw as looming infringements on people's civil rights.
"The only way to confront oppression is through believing that we, as young people, can make a difference," she said.
A few, however, had come to offer rebuttals to the future president's critics. Austin Artman held a Trump/Pence campaign sign and stood quietly on the periphery of the demonstration. He said he wanted put a human face to a Trump voter.
"I'm just here to show not every Trump supporter is an angry bigot," he said. "He supports the working American. He's not in the governmental pocket."
click to enlarge
-
Harrison Berry
-
Following a march down Eighth Street in Boise, a few demonstrators returned to the Idaho Statehouse to continue their protest.
After a handful of impassioned speeches, the crowd marched down Eighth Street and back to the Capitol. A few remained at the Capitol Steps to continue their demonstration.
Numerous future protests, rallies and election-related events have been scheduled
for at or near the Capitol Mall. A Boise "Love Trumps Hate" Rally
is slated for the Capitol on Friday, Nov. 11, at 4:30 p.m. Another demonstration, Weekend Trump Protest
, is set to take place at the Capitol on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 11 a.m.