Hundreds of Boiseans Voice Opposition to Trump Presidency at Idaho Capitol Protest 

One demonstrator had written Donald Trump quotes from the campaign trail all over her body.

Trump's presidential run was rife with sexist, racist and xenophobic rhetoric, and many at Thursday's demonstration, like Metz, bitterly mocked his campaign trail "locker room" talk. One woman attending the protest had covered her face, arms and legs with handwritten misogynistic statements made by Trump on the campaign trail and stood before a floodlight holding a sign that read, "These women are our mothers. These women are our sisters. These women are our daughters. These women are me."Others were worried about the impact a Trump presidency could have on civil liberties, people of color and the LGBT community. One protester, who identified herself only as "Kate," mounted the Capitol steps during the demonstration and spoke to the crowd about her concerns and the need for action. She said young people should make their voices heard and stand up to what she saw as looming infringements on people's civil rights."The only way to confront oppression is through believing that we, as young people, can make a difference," she said.