September 14, 2016 Arts » Culture

Hyde Park Street Fair 

A wonderful day—or days—in the neighborhood.

Patrick Sweeney

A wonderful day—or days—in the neighborhood.

    Hyde Park Street Fair @ Camel's Back Park

    • Fri., Sept. 16, 4-9:30 p.m., Sat., Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. FREE
For 37 years, the North End Neighborhood Association has hosted a celebration of the Boise enclave's particular sense of pride. The Hyde Park Street Fair brings together 18 bands, performing on the main stage and more on the community stage; in excess of 100 arts, crafts and informational booths; a passel of food and beverage vendors; two, count 'em, beer gardens; and a kids play area.

Beyond all that, the Hyde Park Street Fair offers some of the best people watching around and it's for a good cause: the North End Neighborhood Association plows all the funds raised at the event into local schools and community enhancing projects.

At least for this weekend, everyone is a North Ender.

