For 37 years, the North End Neighborhood Association has hosted a celebration of the Boise enclave's particular sense of pride. The Hyde Park Street Fair brings together 18 bands, performing on the main stage and more on the community stage; in excess of 100 arts, crafts and informational booths; a passel of food and beverage vendors; two, count 'em, beer gardens; and a kids play area.

Beyond all that, the Hyde Park Street Fair offers some of the best people watching around and it's for a good cause: the North End Neighborhood Association plows all the funds raised at the event into local schools and community enhancing projects.

At least for this weekend, everyone is a North Ender.