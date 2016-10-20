IBR: St. Luke's Looking for Further Expansion in Buying All of Washington Group Plaza 

click to enlarge
-
Google Earth
-
St. Luke's is looking to purchase all of the buildings of the sprawling Washington Group Plaza at 720 Park Boulevard, which once housed the headquarters of the Morrison Knudsen Corporation.
St. Luke's Regional Medical Center, which is now under way with a massive redesign of its downtown Boise campus, is in negotiations for an even greater expansion of its footprint in the capital city.
In June, hospital officials got the green light
from the Ada County Highway District to permanently close a stretch of Jefferson Street to accommodate the $400 million project
, which will include a new children's medical center, an expansion of heart and vascular care, women's care, ortho/neuro services and cancer treatment facilities. The plan also includes a 357,000-square-foot medical tower, a combined central plant and parking garage, 100,000 square feet of new medical office buildings and a total floor-area expansion of the medical center that will top 567,000 square feet. The hospital also plans to move its main entrance north from Bannock Street to First Street, nearer to Fort Street.
click to enlarge
Now, the Idaho Business Review reports
St. Luke's is looking to purchase all of the buildings of the sprawling Washington Group Plaza at 720 Park Boulevard, which once housed the headquarters of the Morrison Knudsen Corporation.
A year ago, St. Luke's signed a lease, with an option to buy, one of the Washington Group Plaza buildings. More recently, plaza owners have approached St. Luke's to purchase all of the buildings—the Plaza I building is 125,578 square feet in six stories, the Plaza II building is 115,600 square feet in four stories, the Plaza III building (aka Central Plaza) is 138,633 square feet in two stories. The Plaza IV building holds 220,045 square feet in seven stories.
IBR
reports a number of St. Luke's employees are already working in leased space of the Plaza I and II buildings, including clinical training and research, human resources and information technology.