IBR: State of Idaho Looking for New Digs for Fish and Game, Finance, Tax Commission 

The state of Idaho leases hundreds of thousands of square feet of the Washington Group Plaza for the state Tax Commission, Fish and Game and Finance departments.
As St. Luke's Regional Medical Center mulls purchasing the Washington Group Plaza at 720 Park Blvd., a number of Idaho state agencies with offices in the complex are looking for new digs.
St. Luke's, already under way with a massive redesign
of its downtown Boise campus, wants to buy most of the Washington Group Plaza, which once housed the headquarters of the Morrison Knudsen Corporation.
A year ago, St. Luke's signed a lease—with an option to buy—one of the buildings on the plaza. Plaza owners recently approached St. Luke's about purchasing
all of the buildings—including the six-story Plaza I building (125,578 square feet); the four-story Plaza II building (115,600 square feet); the two-story Plaza III, or Central Plaza, building (138,633 square feet); and seven-story Plaza IV building (220,045 square feet).
Meanwhile, the Idaho Business Review reports
the Idaho Department of Administration has issued a request for proposals for 110,000-600,000 square feet to accommodate the Idaho Tax Commission.
Also looking to move are other state agencies in the Washington Group Plaza, including Idaho Fish and Game, whose lease expires June 2019, and the Department of Finance, whose lease expires in July 2021.
The RFP for a new location for the agencies is largest in decades for the Department of Administration.