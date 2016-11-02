Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 2
November 02, 2016 Arts » Lit

ICAN Second Annual Treasure Valley Writers' Fest and Writing Contest 

Plus a Holiday Book and Gift Emporium

Related Events

  • Idaho Creative Authors Network Second Annual Holiday Gift and Book Emporium @ Cloverdale Funeral Home and Cemetery

    • Sat., Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. FREE

  • Idaho Creative Authors Network Second Annual Treasure Valley Writers’ Fest @ Cloverdale Funeral Home and Cemetery

    • Sat., Nov. 5, 1:30-7 p.m. $99
Related Locations

If you fancy yourself the next big name in literature, check out the Idaho Creative Authors Network second annual Treasure Valley Writers' Fest, where you can mingle with other wordsmiths and learn some secrets of the trade.

The event includes presentations on short story writing, marketing and branding hosted by Conda Douglas, author of Mild West Mysteries; and Becky Lyles, author of a Christian romantic thriller series set in the West.

After the presentations and a Q&A panel, the evening wraps up with an awards dinner announcing winners of the writing contest (sorry, Stephen King wannabes, the submission deadline has passed). If you're more of a reader than a writer, check out the Holiday Book and Gift Emporium happening before the fest kicks off.

Speaking of ICAN, Cloverdale Funeral Home And Cemetery

