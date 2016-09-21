click to enlarge
UPDATE:
Sept. 22, 2016
The Lewiston Tribune reports
that it was security personnel at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport that discovered "a green leafy substance" in the luggage of Todd Dvorak on September 16.
Dvorak resigned his position as communications director for Idaho Attorney General Wasden after being cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession.
The Tribune reports that police records indicate that the substance was in a commercial package from a Spokane, Wash. marijuana distributor. The package included the warning, "This product may be unlawful outside Washington State," according to police records.
Dvorak's pre-trial hearing is set for October 11.
ORIGINAL STORY
: Sept. 21, 2016
A brief email from the office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden was sent to statewide media Wednesday afternoon, reading, "This is to inform you that Todd Dvorak has left the Office of the Attorney General." What the email did not say is that Dvorak had been charged with marijuana possession by Lewiston police.
The Lewiston Tribune reported Wednesday afternoon
that Dvorak, who served as spokesman for Wasden's office, had been cited Sept. 16 with misdemeanor marijuana possession.
According to the Tribune
, Dvorak has pleaded innocent to the charge and retained a Lewiston attorney to represent him in court.
Wednesday's email indicated future media requests should be directed to Assistant Chief Deputy Brian Kane. The office would not comment further on Dvorak's resignation.
Prior to his work in the AG's office, Dvorak served as head of the Boise bureau of the Associated Press.