Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 11
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 4
Last Issue

January 15, 2017 News » Citydesk

Idaho Benefits as Party to Massive Settlement With Moody's 

By
click to enlarge GERALT PIXABAY CREATIVE COMMONS 1.0
Idaho will share in a nationwide legal settlement with Moody's Corp. following a Department of Justice investigation that found the financial services company engaged in business practices leading up to the 2008 market collapse that “hurt Idahoans and our economy,” Wasden said in an announcement of the $864 million settlement. The Gem State's portion will be $7.48 million.

Combined with a 2015 settlement with Standard & Poor's, Idaho has recovered nearly $29 million from credit rating agencies.

Prosecutors alleged Moody's contributed to the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, falling short on its pledge of transparency by downplaying risk to investors and consumers. Investigators said Moody's structured finance securities, particularly those backed by subprime mortgages, were at the center of the crisis, which continues to cast a long shadow over the economy.

Specifically, the investigation found evidence Moody's buckled under pressure from big banks to raise the rating of their securities. In turn, the banks used the ratings as a benchmark to sell the securities to their own investors in the form of pension or retirement plans.

Not only does the settlement hold Moody's accountable, Wasden said, "It's also a reminder that no company is above the law."
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation