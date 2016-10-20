Idaho Black History Museum Announces Community Discussion on Police Relations 

click to enlarge
Officials with the Idaho Black History Museum announced Thursday they will host a "Community Discussion on Police Relations" on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 27 at the museum in Julia Davis Park.
The announcement comes a few days after Boise State University leaders confirmed vandals had struck a #BlackLivesMatter float,
crafted by the university's Afro-Black Alliance, to participate in the Oct. 15 Homecoming Parade. University officials are still looking for the public's help in their investigation into the vandalism.
IBHM says its Oct. 27 community discussion
will include Boise Police Chief Bill Bones; BPD Detective Brian Holland; Angela Taylor, representing the NAACP; and Leta Neustaedter, representing Black Lives Matter. The discussion will be facilitated by IBHM Executive Director Phillip Thompson. The public will also be invited to participate in the discussion.
The free event gets under way at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Idaho Black History Museum, 508 Julia Davis Drive inside Julia Davis Park.