Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 19
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 12
Last Issue

October 20, 2016 News » Citydesk

Idaho Black History Museum Announces Community Discussion on Police Relations 

By

Related Locations

click to enlarge IDAHO BLACK HISTORY MUSEUM FACEBOOK
Officials with the Idaho Black History Museum announced Thursday they will host a "Community Discussion on Police Relations" on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 27 at the museum in Julia Davis Park.

The announcement comes a few days after Boise State University leaders confirmed vandals had struck a #BlackLivesMatter float, crafted by the university's Afro-Black Alliance, to participate in the Oct. 15 Homecoming Parade. University officials are still looking for the public's help in their investigation into the vandalism.

IBHM says its Oct. 27 community discussion will include Boise Police Chief Bill Bones; BPD Detective Brian Holland; Angela Taylor, representing the NAACP; and Leta Neustaedter, representing Black Lives Matter. The discussion will be facilitated by IBHM Executive Director Phillip Thompson. The public will also be invited to participate in the discussion. 

The free event gets under way at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Idaho Black History Museum, 508 Julia Davis Drive inside Julia Davis Park.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Idaho Black History Museum

Readers also liked…

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation