Idaho Collegians Named in Bench-Clearing Brawl Lawsuit 

click to enlarge
A second-base brawl during a baseball game this past spring has triggered a lawsuit against several athletes at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
The suit stems from a Feb. 5 bench-clearing melee that erupted when Salem, Ore.'s Corban University played LCSC in Lewiston.
In the first inning, a shoving match led to the expulsion of a player from each team—both, coincidentally, named the Warriors. Now, Corban University student Austin Andrews claims he suffered "serious bodily and psychological injuries" in the fight, causing emotional distress and "the loss of the enjoyment of life."
The Lewiston Tribune
reports
Andrews, represented by a Coeur d'Alene attorney, has accused LCSC players of "willfully and maliciously committing assault and battery." He's seeking damages for his injuries "exceeding $10,000." The case has been assigned to Idaho 2nd District Court Judge Jeff Brudie.