Idaho County School District 'Inching Closer' to Guns in Schools 

A north-central Idaho school district is "inching closer" to becoming Idaho's second public school district to allow its personnel to carry weapons, the Lewiston Tribune
reports.
Idaho EdNews reported
in May 2015 the Garden Valley School District in Boise County had equipped its K-12 school with firearms and trained staff to use the weapons in case of an active shooter incident.
Now, the Mountain View School District in Idaho County is considering a move in the same direction, according to the Tribune
. Mountain View School Board Chairman Mike Dominguez said at a Dec. 19 meeting that one reason for such a policy is his district can't afford school resource officers at all six of its facilities in Grangeville.
The proposal has its detractors.
"I have sincere and serious doubts that the teachers favor this," former Grangeville City Councilwoman Shelley Dumas told the Tribune in September
. "I think that their acceptance or permission is critical."
The proposal is far from being a done deal. The Tribune
reports another public reading of the draft firearms policy would take place in January but no date had been set.