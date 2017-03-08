Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 8
March 08, 2017 Arts & Culture » Stage

Idaho Dance Theatre: Interface 

Idaho Dance Theater

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Idaho Dance Theatre: Interface @ Boise State Special Events Center

    • Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., Sat., March 11, 8 p.m. and Sun., March 12, 2 p.m. $10-$40
    • Buy Tickets

"Corona," a 1967 short story by award-winning author Samuel R. Delaney, is about a futuristic rock star, a telepathic little girl and a hit song. "Corona" is one more thing: It's the title of a dance—based on the story—choreographed by Idaho Dance Theatre Artistic Director Marla Hansend and part of which IDT's spring event, Interface. With music by Idaho composer Jim Cockey, the work will include video by Alyssa Tolman and performance by guest dancer/choreographer Sayoko Knode. Also part of IDT's ambitious offering is "Gem," choreographed by Yurek Hansen with music by Thomas Kresge—performed live by Boise band Lounge on Fire—and a collaboration between the Knode and LOF.

