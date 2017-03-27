Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 22
March 27, 2017 News » Citydesk

Idaho Death Row Inmate Found Dead at Maximum Security Prison 

By
click to enlarge Zane Fields, 58, was convicted and sentenced to death for the February 1988 stabbing of a Boise gift shop employee. - IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTION
  • Idaho Department of Correction
  • Zane Fields, 58, was convicted and sentenced to death for the February 1988 stabbing of a Boise gift shop employee.
The Idaho Department of Correction announced Monday that Zane Fields, who has been on death row since 1991, died at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, south of Boise.

IMSI staff found Fields, 58, unresponsive in his cell early Monday morning. IDOC officials said CPR was administered, but Fields was declared dead by medical personnel a short time later.

Fields was convicted and sentenced to death in July 1990 after prosecutors said he fatally stabbed a woman in the neck while stealing $50 from the Wishing Well Gift Shop in Boise in February 1988.

Fields was the second inmate to die at IMSI over a three-day period, after Danny Cordova, 59, was discovered unresponsive in his cell in the early morning hours of March 25. Cordova had been serving a sentence for lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor.

Both deaths are under investigation by the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
