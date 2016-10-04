Idaho Dems, GOP Hold Debate Viewing Parties to Watch VP Hopefuls Face Off 

click to enlarge
Democratic vice presidential hopeful Tim Kaine.
No one is expecting fireworks at Tuesday night's debate between vice presidential hopefuls Mike Pence and Tim Kaine—what with top-of-the-ticket contenders Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump wallowing about in their debates over public morality, or lack thereof.
The New York Times
reports Pence and Kaine may offer a double dose of Bible-thumping, writing this morning: "With Tim Kaine and Mike Pence, faith is back in the mix."
The Times' Jonathan Martin writes
that while Kaine and Pence share "a religious faith that is central to their politics," they represent different varieties of Christianity. While Pence is one of the most outspoken foes of same-sex marriage and abortion rights, Kaine is considered a champion of social justice, forged when he served as a missionary for the Jesuits.
GOP vice presidential hopeful Mike Pence.
Perhaps the biggest unanswered question will be how Pence chooses to defend Republican presidential nominee Trump's tax troubles, boasting how he "brilliantly" used U.S. tax laws to recover from a nearly $900,000 loss by paying virtually no taxes for 18 years.
Kaine, meanwhile, will be tasked with defending Democratic nominee Clinton's troubles with confidential emails, the Clinton Foundation and Benghazi.
The Idaho Republican Party will host a debate-watching party Tuesday night at Dave and Busters in Boise while the Hillary for Idaho campaign will host its own viewing shindig at Idaho Democratic Party headquarters on Franklin Street.
The nationally televised face off airs tonight at 7 p.m.