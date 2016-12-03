Idaho Dept. of Lands Auction of Properties in Boise and Idaho Falls Nets More Than $17 Million 

click to enlarge
Idaho Department of Lands
Of the approximately 200 people who attended the Nov. 30 auction, 48 were registered bidders.
The Idaho Department of Lands held an auction earlier this week. Instead of putting resort property from McCall or Coeur d'Alene on the auction block, however, IDL sold six coveted commercial properties in Boise and one in Idaho Falls
Earlier this year, the Idaho Land Board voted unanimously to sell the parcels
, which brought in $17,265,000 at the Nov. 30 auction—more than $4 million above the total appraised price of the properties, listed below:
- The Sherm Perry Building at 826 W. Bannock St., which houses 10 Barrel Brewing Company; the Garro Building, a five-story low-rise at 816 W. Bannock St.; and the Garro Building parking lot at 822 W. Bannock St., sold as one package for $6,575,000—more than $2 million above the appraised price.
- The former Home Federal Bank building at State and Eighth streets, sold for $1,475.000—$645,000 above the appraised price.
- Affordable Storage (which includes seven acres) at 448-450 S. Maple Grove Road sold for $4.7 million—$1.6 million above the appraised price.
- The Central Washington Place office building at 602 N. Fifth St. sold for $4,185,000 with no competitive bidding.
- A parking lot at 961 E. Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls sold for $330,000—$110,000 more than its appraised price.
Two other properties up for auction in Idaho Falls did not sell.