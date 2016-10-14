Idaho DMV Offices Announce Temporary Closures to Install Updated Driver's License System 

Idaho Transportation Department

Blue/red colors (the hardest to counterfeit)



Translucent window with a ghost image



An "optically variable ink" image of the state

Four-year license/ID card: $30



Eight-year license/ID: $55



Duplicate license: $15



Duplicate ID: $20



In anticipation of putting in place systems to produce Idaho's new enhanced driver's licenses and ID cards, Division of Motor Vehicle offices across the state are expected to close for half-day increments between Monday, Oct. 31 and Wednesday, Nov. 3. However, the Idaho Transportation Department said all licensing offices in Ada County—the most heavily used offices in the state—will be conducting software system installations on weekends in order to minimize inconvenience to customers.Idaho's new driver's license cards will include:While the new licenses and ID cards look different, the cost will be the same:A chart of the DMV office closures is below: