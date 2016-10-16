Search
October 16, 2016 News » Citydesk

Idaho Dog Walkers Fight Off Pit Bulls In Two Separate Incidents, Killing Two of the Animals 

By
click to enlarge VIGANHAJDARI CREATIVE COMMONS 1.0
Two Idahoans found that walking their dogs on Saturday was pretty dangerous business.

In the Bannock County community of Chubbuck, a man said he had to use a pocket knife to fight off a pair of pit bulls, killing one of the animals and seriously injuring another.

The Idaho State Journal reports police and animal control officers responded to the incident in a Chubbuck neighborhood, where the man said he and his leashed dogs were attacked. The man sustained wounds to his hands. No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile a man walking his dog in Meridian on Saturday was also attacked by a pit bull. This time, however, the dog's owner was on the scene and tried to pull her pit bull from the melee. That didn't stop the attack from escalating, as the Idaho Press-Tribune reports the man shot and killed the pit bull—and, in the process, wounded the woman. Police said the bullet passed through the dog and struck the woman in the abdomen. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Meridian police said their investigation is ongoing.

According to dogsbite.org, six Idaho communities and one Idaho county (Payette) have passed ordinances that restrict or ban pit bulls, labeling them dangerous.
Comments

Comments are closed.

