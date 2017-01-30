Idaho Environmental Organizations Face Uncertainty After Trump EPA Executive Actions 

Harrison Berry

Located in Canyon County, the Dixie Drain is a product of collaboration between state and local agencies, and the Environmental Protection Agency.



Trump has proven to be an energetic and unpredictable executive. The first days of his presidency have been marked by a flurry of executive orders ranging from reviving the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines to halting refugee resettlement from select countries in the Middle East. Some are hopeful the grant freeze will be temporary but, for Waterman, time is not on Idaho's side.



"It looks like Trump's trying to silence the EPA, but he can't silence climate change," he said.