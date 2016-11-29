Idaho Fish and Game Relaunches Online License Sales, Adding New Protection After Hack 

click to enlarge
Idaho Fish and Game officials said Tuesday they had instituted "another layer of protection" for the department's computer systems and were confident enough to relaunch online license sales.
In late August, IDFG confirmed
personal information from nearly 780,000 Idaho users may have been compromised in a data breach. The Active Network, which manages license sales for the department, said the hack impacted users who had obtained licenses before July 2007. In addition to Idaho, the hack also impacted licensing systems in Kentucky, Oregon and Washington. Federal authorities estimated that data from as many as 6.5 million users may have been made vulnerable.
Earlier today, IDFG announced the system is back online
, allowing users to buy Idaho hunting and fishing licenses and tags. They will, however, have to establish a new user name and password to gain entrance to the system.
“We realize adding user identification requires a little more effort to log on, and it’s another password to remember, but we think the trade-off of having another layer of protection for our hunters’ and anglers’ personal information is worth it,” said Michael Pearson, IDFG chief of Administration.
Officials said that if Idaho sportsmen and women do not want to log into the new system to purchase licenses or tags, they can still visit one of the more than 380 vendors around the state, or call 1-800-554-8685.