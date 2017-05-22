Search
May 22, 2017 News » Citydesk

Idaho Fish and Game: Spring Chinook Salmon Run 'Very Late and Very Low' 

By
click to enlarge RYAN JOHNSON
  • Ryan Johnson
Fisheries managers from around the region say they are entering "uncharted territory" in what could be the latest spring run of Chinook salmon on record.

In a news release Monday, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported the 2017 spring Chinook run is expected to be about half the original projection of 45,000 fish at the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River. Only 472 Chinook had crossed the dam through May 18. The 10-year average for that date has been 30,789.

"We've never seen anything quite like this," said IDFG Fisheries Bureau Chief Jim Fredericks. "The question has been, 'Is it late?' or 'Is it low?' And now it's looking like it's very late and very low."

Officials said they would meet this week to re-evaluate the current fishing season. According to IDFG, few Chinook salmon have been caught in the Snake or Clearwater rivers, and fishing may have to be closed to give the fish a chance to build up their numbers.

Of the 10,000 summer Chinook predicted to return to Idaho, about 2,300 are needed to replenish hatcheries, according to IDFG.
