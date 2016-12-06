Idaho Foodbank, Moxie Java Drop Seventh Annual 'Idaho Ho Ho' Holiday Album 

-
Idaho Foodbank
-
Celebrate the season with Idaho Ho Ho Vol. 7.
Since its 2010 inaugural release, Idaho Ho Ho: Celebrate the Holidays with Idaho's Best Musicians
series—a collaboration between Moxie Java and the Idaho Foodbank, and produced by Steve Fulton at Audiolab—has become a Boise tradition.
The seventh annual volume in the series
, chock full of original songs and fresh takes on holiday classics, dropped Nov. 28, and will be available at The Record Exchange until Saturday, Dec. 31, for $16. Proceeds benefit The Idaho Foodbank
.
Here's a rundown of Idaho Ho Ho
's glorious talent and dulcet tunes:
- Emily Stanton, "Tonight's Gonna Be Alright"
- Korby Lenker, "Christmas Rain"
- Steve Fulton, "First Fall of Snow"
- Pat Folkner, "In Love with Mrs. Santa Claus"
- Ben N. Fletcher, "Stuck on a Plane"
- Music Box Band, "I Go High"
- Fool Squad, "Fools Parade"
- The Divas of Boise, "Santa Claus is Coming to Town"
- Todd Sprague, "On Christmas Day"
- Michaela French, "Some Kind of Light"
- Afrosonics, "Sonic Night"
- Davey Jones and Spiders from Bars, "Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy"
- Popsicle, "Ave Maria"