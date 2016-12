Idaho Foodbank, Moxie Java Drop Seventh Annual 'Idaho Ho Ho' Holiday Album 

Idaho Foodbank

Celebrate the season with Idaho Ho Ho Vol. 7.

Emily Stanton, "Tonight's Gonna Be Alright"



Korby Lenker, "Christmas Rain"



Steve Fulton, "First Fall of Snow"



Pat Folkner, "In Love with Mrs. Santa Claus"



Ben N. Fletcher, "Stuck on a Plane"



Music Box Band, "I Go High"



Fool Squad, "Fools Parade"



The Divas of Boise, "Santa Claus is Coming to Town"



Todd Sprague, "On Christmas Day"



Michaela French, "Some Kind of Light"



Afrosonics, "Sonic Night"



Davey Jones and Spiders from Bars, "Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy"



Popsicle, "Ave Maria"



Since its 2010 inaugural release,series—a collaboration between Moxie Java and the Idaho Foodbank, and produced by Steve Fulton at Audiolab—has become a Boise tradition.The seventh annual volume in the series , chock full of original songs and fresh takes on holiday classics, dropped Nov. 28, and will be available at The Record Exchange until Saturday, Dec. 31, for $16. Proceeds benefit The Idaho Foodbank Here's a rundown of's glorious talent and dulcet tunes: