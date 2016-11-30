Search
Nov. 30
Nov. 23
November 30, 2016 Music » Listen Here

Idaho Ho Ho Benefit Concert, Dec. 3, Visual Arts Collective 

Ward Hooper

It's lucky No. 7 for the Idaho Ho Ho Benefit Concert, which, since 2010, has brought together local artists who, in turn, bring together hundreds of Boiseans to do good for thousands of Idahoans.

Presented by Moxie Java and Audio Lab Recording Studios, this year's bash features local musicians including David Bowie tribute band Davey Jones and The Spiders From Bars, Michaela French, Steve Fulton Music, Leta Neustaedter, The Fool Squad and more.

The show takes place Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Visual Arts Collective and—far more than a night of entertainment—it's an important annual fundraiser for the Idaho Foodbank. All proceeds from the event benefit the Foodbank, including sales of the Idaho Ho Ho compilation CD, which every year tops the best-seller list at the Record Exchange and will be on sale at the VAC. This is no abstract way to help those in need—the sale of one CD feeds a family of four.

