January 21, 2017 News

Idaho Jobless Rate Dropped in December, Thousands of 'Hard to Fill' Jobs Remain 

By
click to enlarge FLICKR USER SARACHICAD, CC BY 2.0
In the first drop in five months, the unemployment rate in Idaho dipped to 3.7 percent in December.

Reports from the Idaho Department of Labor pointed to job-gains in the manufacturing, financial, professional and business service sectors, which increased the workforce to 784,200.

Madison County in eastern Idaho had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.2 percent, while Benewah, Clearwater, Lemhi, Lewis and Shoshone counties experienced rates at or above 6 percent.

Boise registered a 3 percent jobless rate in December, down from 3.4 percent in November. At 4.3 percent, Nampa had the highest unemployment rate reported in the Treasure Valley.

The Department of Labor reported more than 20,700 online job postings in December—4,500 were classified as "hard to fill," including openings for physicians, surgeons, psychiatrists, and occupation and physical therapists. By volume, registered nurses and truck drivers were the hardest-to-fill jobs.
