Idaho Jobless Rate Holds Steady 

click to enlarge Flickr user Sarachicad, CC by 2.0

Idaho's jobless rate remained steady at 3.8 percent in November, the fifth consecutive month at the same rate.The Idaho Department of Labor reported Friday morning that overall employment increased by 1,500 to 783,000 in November, absorbing an additional 1,200 people who joined the workforce, thus reducing the number of unemployed Idahoans by only 300.Labor economists pointed to gains in natural resources, manufacturing, trade and transportation, information, finance and the government sector. The construction, education, health and travel, and leisure sectors saw month-to-month losses in their payrolls.Twenty-three Idaho counties saw November unemployment rates above the state rate, with Clearwater County reporting an 8 percent jobless rate. Madison County reported the lowest unemployment rate in November at 2.4 percent.