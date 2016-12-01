Idaho Man Charged With Voter Fraud 

A north-central Idaho man has been charged with a felony count of voter fraud after prosecutors said he cast ballots in both Idaho and Washington. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
The arrest came after election auditors in Nez Perce County and Asotin County in Washington discovered Christopher Billups, 62, of Lapwai, appeared to have voted at a polling site on the Nez Perce Indian Reservation in Idaho after already mailing in a ballot to Washington. The FBI has been called in to assist the investigation.
The Lewiston Tribune
reports Billups' case is not the only investigation into alleged voter fraud in Asotin County. Investigators are also looking into a report of a Clarkston, Wash., man who may have signed the name of his recently deceased wife on a ballot.
Idaho has seen very few instances
of voter fraud.
A Bonneville County man was convicted in 2004 for "falsifying or forging public records and wrongful signing of a ballot petition." He was sentenced to two years probation. In 2008, a Ketchum man pleaded guilty to voting twice: once in a write-in ballot in Twin Falls and again in person at a Blaine County polling place. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.