Idaho Man Indicted on Murder, Kidnapping Following Deadly Eastern Oregon Highway Collision 

click to enlarge
-
Oregon State Police
-
Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Oregon Highway 201, following a kidnapping and high-speed chase.
A Canyon County man has now been formally charged with murder, kidnapping and assault following a tragic series of events that resulted in a two-vehicle crash, killing the suspect's ex-wife.
Prosecutors said Anthony Montwheeler, 49, of Nampa, abducted and stabbed his ex-wife, Annita Harmon, from whom he was divorced in 2015.
Law enforcement responded to the scene of the alleged abduction at an Ontario, Ore., convenience store on Jan. 9. That's where Montwheeler fled from the scene in a Dodge pickup truck, with his wife's body in the passenger seat. Ontario police were joined by Oregon State Police in a high-speed chase that led to Highway 201 between Ontario and Vale, Ore.
Ultimately, Montwheeler's pickup left its lane near the highway intersection with Southwest 18th Avenue, crossing over the center lime and slamming into an oncoming Ford SUV. Harmon was pronounced dead on the scene. Additionally, the driver of the SUV, identified as David Bates, was killed in the crash. A passenger in the SUV survived the crash and is listed in good condition at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Montwheeler was also rushed to a hospital where he continues to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.
A Malheur County (Ore.) Grand Jury on Jan. 12 handed up indictments of aggravated murder, kidnapping and assault against Montwheeler. He'll be arraigned in a Malheur County Court when he's allowed to leave the hospital.