Idaho Man Sentenced for Meth Distribution, Resulting in Death 

click to enlarge Judith Basin County (Mont.) Sheriff's Office

Thomas Wehner Jr., 40, was sentenced to 210 months in prison.

An Idaho man has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison and six years of probation after prosecutors said his drug dealing resulted in the death of another man. Thomas Wehner Jr., 40, of Moyie Springs, pleaded guilty to methamphetamine distribution stemming from a six-count indictment against him earlier this year.The charges against Wehner came as a result of an October 2015 incident when Montana authorities responded to a report of a deceased male in Great Falls, Mont. The victim's wife told police her husband died after drinking from a water bottle that contained what she called "pure dope." After a lab test, another recovered bottle was found to have contained a half-gram of meth with a purity of 100 percent. Almost simultaneously, police picked up Wehner at a Hobson, Mont., area bank after witnesses said he had been acting erratically. Police later found meth and hydrocodone in his vehicle. Police said Wehner admitted to providing the meth to the victim as well as perpetrating a burglary in North Idaho.The case was investigated by Montana and Idaho law enforcement in conjunction with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Wehner was sentenced in a U.S. District courtroom in Great Falls.