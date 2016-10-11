Idaho Man Wins $1 Million in Stun Gun Lawsuit Against Law Enforcement, Jail Medical Staff 

click to enlarge
A northern Idaho man and his family will be awarded more than $1 million in a settlement with the city of Post Falls, Kootenai County and Correctional Healthcare Management, after the man's family said he was left permanently disabled followed a jolt from a stun gun.
The incident dates back to June 2012, when Marvin Ball, 66, of Post Falls, was involved in a domestic dispute. According to the civil suit, Ball struggled with a police officer on the scene and was shocked on his left thigh.
Ball was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer, but later suffered a stroke after being taken to the Kootenai County Jail. Ball's attorneys said there was a "lack of response" to their client's health crisis, leading to irreversible medical issues and prompting the lawsuit. Eventually, all of the criminal charges against Ball were dropped, but the lawsuit contends his stroke left him confined to a wheelchair.
This morning's Coeur d'Alene Press reports
attorneys aren't disclosing the exact amounts to be paid by Post Falls, Kootenai County and Correctional Healthcare, but confirmed the total exceeds $1 million.
The settlement comes after a Sept. 30 ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Edward Lodge that the police officer who discharged the stun gun had not violated Ball's constitutional rights and was granted immunity for his actions. The Press
reports the bulk of the settlement is expected to be paid by Correctional Healthcare, the company contracted to medical services to the Kootenai County Jail.