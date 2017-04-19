Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 19
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 12
Last Issue

April 19, 2017 News » Citydesk

Idaho March for Science 

The April 22 event is a show of support for the benefits of disciplines like medicine, electricity, technology and safeguarding resources like clean air and water.

By
March of progress.

123RF

March of progress.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Boise March for Science @ Idaho State Capitol Building

    • Sat., April 22, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. FREE

Related Locations

This year, the Idaho Legislature cut climate change instruction from the K-12 curriculum requirements. Nationally, topics like climate change and evolution remain politically controversial, even as demand for graduates in science, technology, engineering and math fields increases. That's the backdrop for the upcoming Idaho March for Science, slated for the morning of Saturday, April 22.

The event is a show of support for the benefits of disciplines like medicine, electricity, technology and safeguarding resources like clean air and water. It's also a plea for political leaders to make decisions based on evidence and empiricism rather than politics, ideology or special interests.

The March for Science will include speeches, booths with information and opportunities for activism.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Idaho State Capitol Building

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation