This year, the Idaho Legislature cut climate change instruction from the K-12 curriculum requirements. Nationally, topics like climate change and evolution remain politically controversial, even as demand for graduates in science, technology, engineering and math fields increases. That's the backdrop for the upcoming Idaho March for Science, slated for the morning of Saturday, April 22.

The event is a show of support for the benefits of disciplines like medicine, electricity, technology and safeguarding resources like clean air and water. It's also a plea for political leaders to make decisions based on evidence and empiricism rather than politics, ideology or special interests.

The March for Science will include speeches, booths with information and opportunities for activism.