Idaho Part of $18M Settlement With Target Over 2013 Data Breach 

click to enlarge
The Idaho attorney general's office announced Tuesday morning
it had reached a settlement with the Target Corporation over a 2013 data breach.
Idaho joins 46 other states and the District of Columbia in what amounts to an $18.5 million settlement. The Gem State will receive $192,956 from the settlement funds to cover its fees and investigative expenses.
A data breach of Target's
gateway server in 2013 reportedly affected more than 60 million customers nationwide. In Idaho, the breach compromised about 140,000 payment cards and contact information for 280,000 customers. Investigators said hackers were able to steal payment card data, customer names, addresses, phone numbers and emails.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said the settlement also requires Target to retain a third-party to conduct a comprehensive security assessment of the company. The retailer is also required to separate its cardholder data infrastructure from the rest of its computer network.