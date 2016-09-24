Idaho Picks Up Pace in Divestiture of Personal, Commercial Properties 

click to enlarge
The state of Idaho auctioned off more resort property Sept. 23. This time, four lots along the shore of Priest Lake went on the block in Coeur d'Alene, generating $1.9 million for the Idaho Public School Endowment. All the lots—a total of 3.5 acres—are lakefront properties.
To date, 262 cottage site lots near Priest and Payette lakes have been auctioned off—145 at Priest Lake and 117 lots at Payette Lake, generating a total of nearly $112 million for state endowments.
The Sept. 23 auction came a few days after the Idaho Land Board
, comprised of the governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state controller and superintendent of public instruction, approved the sale of nine state-owned properties up for auction by the end of this year.
Five of the properties are in downtown Boise. They include the former Home Federal Bank building at State and Eight streets; the building that houses 10 Barrel Brewing at Ninth and Bannock streets; the current headquarters of the Public Utilities Commission on Washington Street; the Garro Building on Bannock Street; and Affordable Storage, which includes seven acres on Maple Grove Road.
The Land Board voted unanimously to move forward with the auction of the nine state-owned commercial properties. The auctions are scheduled
for Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Courtyard Marriott on Eagle Road in Meridian.