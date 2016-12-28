Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 28
December 28, 2016 Arts & Culture » Culture

Idaho Potato Drop 

By
Kelsey Hawes

Hot potato.
  Kelsey Hawes
  Hot potato.

There's a new star at this year's downtown New Year's Eve celebration—they call it "GlowTato." Aptly named, it is a giant, fake, glowing potato that will slowly descend until the clock strikes midnight on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Events for the fourth annual potato drop run all afternoon Saturday, Dec. 31, starting with performances from the Summerwind Skippers jump rope team at 1 p.m., "Battle-Royal" showdowns from the Wrestle Club (Idaho's own pro-wrestling outfit), dance performances from local groups, and concerts from Boise Rock School and local bands. Starting at 8 p.m., local and pro athletes compete in a rail jam at a snow park built in Capitol Park, local rockers Jeff Crosby and the Refugees will usher in the drop with the final concert of the night, and, of course, there will be fireworks to usher in the new year.

